Dennis E. Bliese, age 79 of Deer Park, WI, died on January 21, 2024 at the Divine Nursing and Rehab Nursing Home in St. Croix Falls, WI surrounded by his family.

Dennis Edward Bliese was born on May 3, 1944 in Glenwood City, WI the son of Edward & Elsie (Graese) Bliese. He grew up in Forest, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church there and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1962. After graduation, Dennis worked at the Feed Mill in Forest before joining the US Army in 1965. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967. Dennis returned to Forest and on September 13, 1969 he was married to Maria C. Buhr at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI. Together they lived in Glenwood City for a short time before moving permanently to their home in Deer Park where they raised three children, Darren, Renee & Brent. Over the years, Dennis worked as an over the road truck driver and was employed by Gamble Robinson Trucking, Buhr Brothers and Wayne’s Transport. In his later years he drove school bus for three different school districts and was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting trees and feeding the deer on his hobby farm. He loved spending time visiting and playing cards and marbles with his friends and family. Dennis especially loved being with his grandchildren and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

Dennis is proceeded in death by his grandson, Travis Catts; parents, Edward & Elsie Bliese; son-in-law, Brett Catts; and brother in law, James Laughton.

He is survived by his wife – Maria Bliese – Deer Park, WI; sons and daughter: Darren (Kelly) Bliese – Range, WI, Renee Catts – Deer Park, WI, Brent (Bridgette) Bliese – Downing, WI; grandchildren: Tiffany Johnson, Danielle (Alex) Stoll, Paetynn Bliese, Kevin Catts, Korey Catts, Nichole Catts, Mitchell Bliese & Emma Bliese; step grandchildren: Ashlee (Mitch) Lee and Matthew (Sondra) Barthman; sister: Alice Laughton – Lake Oswego, OR; nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services were at 1p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest, WI.

Visitation was at the church on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 11 – 1 p.m.

Burial was at the Forest Cemetery with military honors.

A Celebration of Life following the burial was at the Forest Town Hall.

