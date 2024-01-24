Former GC school superintendent placed on administrative leave from Chippewa Falls school district

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — Several news organization are reporting that Tim Johnson, the former superintendent of the Glenwood City school district, has been placed on administrative leave from his job in the Chippewa Falls school district.

After resigning as superintendent of schools in Glenwood City in May of 2023, Johnson was hired as the executive director of human resources and public relations for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School district.

According to a letter published Tuesday, January 23, on the WEAU-TV website that was sent to school district residents from Jeff Holmes, superintendent of the Chippewa Falls school district, “Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) has placed our Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Relations, Tim Johnson, on paid administrative leave until a complete investigation into financial matters concerning Mr. Johnson’s conduct while employed at the Glenwood city school district can be conducted. This matter was brought to the district’s attention only recently by a news report concerning Mr. Johnson’s conduct while employed in Glenwood City.

“We cannot disclose further details while this matter is under investigation. Mr. Johnson’s administrative leave is not disciplinary and no determinations have been or will be made by the CFAUSD until the facts are in.”

A report published by Fox 9 KSMP on January 17 highlighted what are alleged to be irregularities reported to the Glenwood City Board of Education by residents in the school district concerning reimbursements to Johnson between July 1, 2017, and September 10, 2021, for continuing education classes Johnson said he had taken at Viterbo University in La Crosse.

The reimbursements amounted to $40,650.

Glenwood City school district residents spoke to the Board of Education about their concerns on three different occasions over the past several years and again at Monday night’s board meeting.

The Tribune Press Reporter has published articles about the concerns expressed by the residents of the school district. The most recent articles are published in the January 24, 2024, edition of the newspaper.

The Tribune Press Reporter sent an open records request by e-mail on January 18 to the Chippewa Falls school district asking for Johnson’s resume or any other application materials that he had provided to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

The request also asked for the amount that the Chippewa Falls school district is paying Johnson.

The following e-mail response was received January 22 at 8:44 a.m. from Holmes, the Chippewa Falls school superintendent: “Thank you for reaching out. Please know that I am in the process of considering your request and will put together the information you’ve requested. However, I must give Mr. Johnson the opportunity to augment the information once I’ve compiled it. Once that occurs, I’ll forward your requested information.”

As of Wednesday morning, January 24, the Tribune Press Reporter has not received any further information from the Chippewa Falls school district.