Wayne Everett Harrison, 96, of Elk Mound, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 16, following a four-week stay at River Pines Long-Term Care in Altoona, WI.

Wayne was born in Eau Claire, WI on April 29, 1927, to John Everett Harrison and Ruth Amanda (Hultman) Harrison. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1945 and went on to nurture and grow the family dairy and crop farm in and around Elk Mound. Wayne was ever proud to be a Mounder – a fervent fan. While growing up in the country and attending church and school, he met his future bride, Arlene Meyer.

On July 10, 1948, Wayne and Arlene were married at Arlene’s family home in Elk Mound, WI. They recently celebrated 75 years of marriage, raising a loving family that includes five children, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, with the greats ranging in age from two to 24.

Wayne was simply remarkable and lived a life full of experiences. Case in point, he combined his last cornfield at the age of 91. His combine was a place of accomplishment and reflection, and something he gladly shared with each of his grandchildren and many of his great-grandchildren who got to ride along while he listened to commodities and futures updates on AM radio. Always prepared, Wayne carried a pliers, jackknife, and tape measure. He salvaged a family fishing trip to Canada with his preparation by performing a quick RV repair right on the curb in downtown Superior. Wayne found enjoyment in fishing, locally in Wisconsin, off the California shore, and in Alaska and Ontario, Canada. He also found excitement and peace in the woods, hunting on his land in Elk Mound, as well as on an expedition to Wyoming. Wayne and Arlene were very adventurous for their time, traveling across the United States in their RV, including organizing a caravan of RV friends for trips throughout Canada, Newfoundland, Alaska, Mexico, including the Baja Peninsula, and the Panama Canal. To top it off, they toured Australia, New Zealand, Russia, and Israel. While these destinations are all notable, many of Wayne’s best stories involve loading up his and Arlene’s station wagon with their five children to take to the open road – without A/C, of course. His driving skills and patience meant the family could visit Niagara Falls, Maine, Sault Sainte Marie, Yellowstone, and the Black Hills. And you can surely bet, Wayne was always ready to hit the road and return to his farm.

Wayne grew up on the farm and proudly continued the agricultural traditions begun by his father, John, in 1916. He diligently led the farm’s business operations and was always deep in the details of the day-to-day, from the wellness of his herd, to evaluating the health of his crops and land, to advocating for the agricultural industry at-large, including service on the Wisconsin Soybean Association. Community mattered to Wayne, and he served 17 years on the Elk Mound School Board, including president, in addition to the Xcel Energy Board.

Wayne is survived by his devoted wife, Arlene Harrison; children, Ann (Jerry) Lilly, Connie (Jim) Clark, Gary Harrison, and Jack (Mary) Harrison; son-in-law, Dan Motszko; grandchildren, Angie (Brian) Hare, Bryon (Alicia) Motszko, Mark (Nyra) Lilly, Greg (Jaimie) Clark, Erin (Mike) Harsh, Allison (Adam) Malecek, Joe (Mandy) Harrison, and Emily Harrison (fiancé Kyle Gillean); great-grandchildren, Matthew Kempen, Jack Hare, Ty Agen, Piper Hare, Maeve Malecek, Liana Motszko, Olivia Clark, Ava Harrison, Oliver Motszko, and Emma Harrison; step-great-grandchildren, Nadia Lind, Oliver Lind, Katie Harsh, and Carson Schick, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth (Hultman) Harrison, stepmother, Hedwig (Hultman) Harrison, dear daughter, Cynthia (Harrison) Motszko, brothers, Herbert (Grace) Harrison and Elwood (June) Harrison, parents-in-law, Alvin and Della (Wegge) Meyer, and stepmother-in-law, Irene (Timm) Meyer.

The profound impact of Wayne’s life will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 105 South Holly Avenue, Elk Mound, WI, with Reverend Joel Certa-Werner officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Elk Mound, WI.

The family expresses deep gratitude to River Pines Long-Term Care and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and respectful care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Wayne’s memory through donations to Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound or a charity of your choice.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.