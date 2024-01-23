Charles Arland Ritchie, 77, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at home.

Charles was born May 8, 1946, to Clarence and Caroline (Strawn) Ritchie in Colfax. He graduated from Colfax High School. He was united in marriage to Susan Johnson on August 13, 1969, at St. James in Eau Claire. Chuck was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran assigned to the Stars & Stripes. Upon returning, he studied electronics leading to a career in radio and tv media. Chuck enjoyed fishing, bird watching, model trains, antique radios, and drives in the country. Chuck loved spending time with his granddaughters. He especially enjoyed attending their various events. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Chuck is survived by his sons, Eric (Jill) Ritchie of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Todd (Donna Webb and children) Ritchie of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Zoey, Mia, and Emma Ritchie; brothers Clifford Foslid of Colfax, Wisconsin, Paul Ritchie of Colfax, Wisconsin, Duane (Em-Li) Ritchie of Tacoma, Washington; and sister, Juanita (Marvin) Wright of Niceville, Florida. He is further survived by many other family members.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ritchie; his parents; and brother Dale Ritchie.

A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elk Mound on Thursday, January 24, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Smith Funeral Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.