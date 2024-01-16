Terrance Engeman

Terrance Clifford Engeman, age 83, of Boyceville WI, passed away at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

After growing up in Redwood Falls, MN he joined the Navy for 3 years. He married Karen (Hegeman) who he shared his life with in the Boyceville area for the past 50 years.

Terry worked as a machinist for Dayton Rogers, Hedlund Manufacturing, and MRM Elgin. He ended his career as a rural postal carrier.

Terry had a great sense of humor and was very quick-witted. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He liked to travel and enjoyed going to his grandkid’s sporting events. He also loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and reading.

Terry is survived by his wife, Karen of Boyceville; daughter Victoria (Engeman) Dubuque; son Eric (Terra) Engeman; grandchildren Kayce (Mike) Kurschner and Dustyn (Martha) Dubuque, grandchildren Ellie Engeman, Tristan Engeman, and Ella Engeman; great-grandchildren Paxton and Oaklynn Dubuque, and Kaden Kurschner; sister-in-law Sheila Hegeman. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To share a memory please visit the Wisconsin Cremation Society webpage, at: https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/ .