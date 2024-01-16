Patricia J. Longdo, 80, of Colfax, died Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at her residence.

She was born on May 29, 1943 to Walter and Clara (Kohlman) Schuch.

She married DeWayne Longdo on July 30, 1962, in Menomonie, WI. Pat drove the special needs van for the Colfax School District for many years. She loved to travel and go to casinos.

Pat is survived by her children, Brian (Karen) Longdo, Rick (Shelly) Longdo, Teri (Charlie) Anderson, Todd (Peggy) Longdo and Tricia (Jack) Bever; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six step grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her parents; and one nephew.

A memorial gathering for Patricia will take place at Sampson Funeral Home on Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband in a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery.