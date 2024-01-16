Darlene M. Waters, 73, of Glenwood City, passed away on Saturday January 6, 2024, after a short fight with cancer.

Darlene was born on September 28, 1950 to Edwin and Edith (Swenson) Keeley and grew up in Emerald, WI with five older brothers, Rolland, Sherman, Richard (Dick), Gerald (Butch) and Mike Keeley. In 9th grade, Darlene and her parents moved to Kenosha, WI, where she graduated from Tremper High School. Shortly after high school, Darlene and her mother moved back up to the Emerald/Glenwood City area.

She had her first child in 1971, Carl, whom she suffered a devastating loss when he was just over two years old. Darlene married Edward Waters on April 19th, 1975 and were blessed with Gregory, in 1976, and Cindy in 1978.

Darlene was a “go-getter,” and loved to work. She spent 51 years working for WestCap in Glenwood City, and in fact was still working until the day she got sick and diagnosed with cancer. She began working with WestCap in 1972 and developed a wonderful work family – which was possibly the reason she never wanted to retire! Darlene loved to go camping in the summer, as she had a camper just north of Rice Lake where her and Ed would like to spend their weekends in the summer. Camping was not new to them as the family grew up camping most weekends when their children were still young. Reading was also a past time for Darlene. As technology advanced, she transitioned from the paper books to her Kindle that she would bring everywhere. Darlene spent a lot of her time volunteering her time at Holy Cross and following her grandkids to all of their events while they were growing up.

Everyone that knew Darlene would say that she was a hardworking and kind person and would be there to support and help anyone.

Darlene is survived by her loving husband, Edward Waters; children, Greg (Nicki) Waters and Cindy (James) Drury; grandchildren, Morgan, Brady, and Jenna.

She is preceded in death by her son, Carl; her parents, Edwin and Edith (Swenson) Keeley; brothers, Rolland, Sherman, Richard and Mike.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 615 Maple Street, Glenwood City, WI 54013. Following the visitation, a memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. with a luncheon after. A private burial will be held at a later date.