Damian Karpenske, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, left this world suddenly at the age of 49 in his home. He was a cherished son to Avon Karpenske and David & Jean Karpenske. Damian was also an adored big brother to Jessica (Daryl) Cacka and Kara (Ted) Bigos. His loss has left a profound void in their lives, and he will be deeply missed by his family.

He was born in LaCrosse, WI and adopted within days by Avon and David Karpenske. From the moment Damian entered their lives, he became their love and joy. Soon thereafter, Damian was joined in childhood by two sisters, Jessica and Kara. They shared a deep connection and a lifetime of shared experiences. Damian was privileged to attend multiple schools; Boyceville, Glenwood City, Amery, and Cumberland (WI), earning him a vast network of friends. Growing up, Damian’s athletic abilities were endless and he enjoyed baseball, football, and wrestling amongst other activities with friends and family.

After high school he continued to vocational school and worked as an apprentice and journeyman, ultimately earning his master plumbing license. Damian worked for several companies, before starting his own business DK Plumbing. He was injured multiple times at work, had major back surgery and several serious medical problems eventually limiting his abilities until he became unable to work.

In 2016, Damian married Kari Webert, and although they recently divorced, they remained close. Their bond was a testament to the love and respect they shared. Damian had a special place in his heart for his nieces, Alexandra & Isabella, and his nephew, Carter. He cherished his role as an uncle and took great pride in watching them grow and thrive.

Damian’s greatest passions were the outdoors, horses, shooting, and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. His constant furry companions Jack Russel Terriers Taz & Chester, and his cats T.J. & Tux were with him until the very end offering him unconditional love and companionship. Damian was preceded in death by his grandparents Doris & William Banovic, Melvin & Loraine Carlson, and Nellie & Andrew Karpenske and their children Wayne, Thomas, Richard, Joanne, Dale, and Lyle.

Damian is survived by his parents David & Jean Karpenske (Comstock, WI) and Avon Karpenske (Downing, WI), his sister Jessica (Daryl) Cacka and their children Alexandra, Isabella, and Carter (New Richmond, WI), his sister Kara (Ted) Bigos and their children Madison, Alexa, and Berek (Wayzata, MN), his former wife Kari; aunts and uncles Sue & LeRoy Karpenske, Robert Karpenske, Erin LaMere, Gene LaMere, Becky & Neil Carlson, Helen & Alan Carlson, and Gail Peterson, as well as countless cousins and friends.

Damian had many friends and family who loved him. His family would like to express their gratitude to his Honorary Pallbearers for their love and support. Joe Karpenske, Mike Karpenske, Louie Herman, Troy Strickland, Jim Bayerle, Ryan Johnson, Jeff Anderson, Daryl Cacka, Ted Bigos, Alexandra Cacka, Isabella Cacka, and Carter Cacka.

A gathering of friends and family for his visitation will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 4-7 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home, 1245 1st Avenue, Cumberland, WI 54829.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to U.S. Pain Foundation: uspainfoundation.org OR Helping Paws Pet Rescue: helpingpawswi.org