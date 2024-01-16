Clair Henry Stovern, 72, was born at the Stovern Maternity Home overlooking Mirror Lake in Colfax, WI on October 20, 1951 to Louise (Johnson) Stovern and Adolph Stovern. Earthly life ended at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Eau Claire on January 9, 2024. He was a second generation American of Norwegian and Swedish immigrants and was named after his paternal grandmother, Clara Stovern and her husband Henry Amundson. He was baptized and confirmed at Holden Lutheran Church in Colfax and was married at Colfax Lutheran Church.

He attended grade school at Knapp Settlement School in Colfax and attended high school in Colfax and in Thorp, where he graduated from high school. He picked up the guitar at age 13 playing for hours daily finally becoming an exceptionally talented guitarist and songwriter. He was the lead guitarist of blues-rock bands in high school. Along with two musician friends, the band, “Trust” was formed. This band soon grew in size and popularity. Trust played and toured from Michigan to the California coast and back. He became recognized as one of the Midwest’s best guitarists. It is said that all good things must come to an end, and so did Trust. He attended the welding program at what is now known as Chippewa Valley Technical College and worked at Phoenix/PDM for many years. After the Trust years, Clair continued to play guitar, write songs and give lessons.

Clair is survived by a daughter, Molly (Tom) McGlynn and a son, Chad (Leslie) Stovern, five grandchildren, four siblings: Beverly Schultz of Mauston, WI, Anita (Len) Meysembourg of Spooner, WI, James (Terri) Stovern of Montana and Drs. Terri (Bruce) Buckley of Colfax, twenty nieces and nephews across the nation as well as numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Adolph Stovern, Grandparents, Gus and Olivia Johnson and Clara and Edward Stovern, brother, Alan “Bruce” Stovern and his godson and nephew, Samuel Buckley.

Funeral services were held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Colfax Lutheran Church, 601 River Street, Colfax, WI, with Jordan Herrick officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon fellowship followed the funeral service. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends may consider donations to the Samuel Buckley Memorial Fund at Colfax Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospital Neurology staff and offers special thanks to Dr. Hegde. All provided tender, considerate and knowledgeable Care.

