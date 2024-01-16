Boyceville man facing 22 charges related to exposing a child to harmful material pleads not guilty

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 20-year-old Boyceville man facing 22 felony and misdemeanor charges related to exposing a child to harmful material by texting pictures of his genitals to young girls has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Jonathan A. Zebro, along with his attorney, Alicia Linzmeier, appeared before Judge James Peterson for an arraignment hearing January 4.

Zebro is charged in three separate cases with 12 felony counts of exposing a child to harmful material, four felony counts of soliciting an intimate representation from a minor, two felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and four misdemeanor counts of soliciting an intimate representation from a person aged 18 to 21 years old.

Bail was set for Zebro January 24, 2023, with a $2,000 signature bond. Conditions of bail are that Zebro is to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no communications on Instagram or Snapchat as well as no contact with seven individuals identified by their initials in the court records.

Zebro is scheduled for another court hearing on March 22.

According to the criminal complaints, a cellular telephone seized during a search warrant, and a search warrant issued for Snapchat, revealed that Zebro would misrepresent his age to the girls, saying that he was 16 or 17 years old, when he was in fact 19 years old, and would talk inappropriately to them about sexual acts he wished to perform with them.

The alleged victims, identified in the criminal complaints as Victim No. 1 through Victim No. 11, are from Mondovi, Boyceville, Glenwood City, Ridgeland, Sand Creek, Ellsworth, Spring Valley and Rib Lake.

Most of the girls said they had never met Zebro in person.

The girls said Zebro had asked them for nude pictures of themselves, and when asked if Zebro had sent them pictures, some said he had sent them many pictures of his genitals.

When one girl was asked how many pictures Zebro had sent to her, she replied “too many to count.”

Another girl said Zebro had sent pictures of his genitals after she told him she was 15 and he said he was 16 or 17. Zebro had asked her for nude photos, but she said she had never sent any. She also told investigators Zebro had sent her pictures of his genitals “without saying anything. He would just send it.”

One girl told investigators she had blocked Zebro on her phone, and when she was asked why, said Zebro was “creepy.”

Felony counts of exposing a child to harmful material and soliciting an intimate representation from a minor carry a possible penalty, upon conviction, of a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to three years and six months on each count.

Felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime carries a possible penalty, upon conviction, of a fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to 40 years in prison on each count.