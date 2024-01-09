Trudy Busch-Biffle

Trudy Fae Busch-Biffle, 61, of Thackerville, OK, passed away January 5, 2024 in Denton, TX after a courageous battle with cancer.

Trudy was born February 26, 1962 in Menomonie, WI. She had a huge heart for others. Trudy worked hard for everything she had. Her love of animals and her family, especially her six grandchildren, knew no limit. Trudy took care of others as if they were family, cleaning and decorating their homes. She loved cooking, baking and serving the most lavish meals when someone came to visit. Friends and family always left with full bellies and full hearts.

Survived by: daughter Andrea McVeigh, her husband Ryan, and their children Logan and Levi, of Glenwood City, WI; daughter Alicia Bergstrand, her husband Michael, and their children Landon, Gavin, and Lochlan, of Oregon, OH; daughter Eva Stack and her daughter Jeanette, of Denton, TX; father Donald Clifford Busch of Glenwood City, WI; sister Cheryl McCarthy and husband Jerry of Ironwood, MI; sister Valori Zabel and husband Larry of Wabasha, MN; sister Gloria Walz and husband Joseph of Glenwood City, WI; several nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and a great-niece.

Predeceased by: husband Gerald Biffle; and mother Jeanette Busch.

Services are scheduled for Friday, January 12, 2024. The family will receive friends from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Cooke County Cowboy Church, Gainesville, TX. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Perryman Cemetery, Forestburg, TX. Arrangements are under the care of Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home, Gainesville, TX.

