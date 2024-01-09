Suellen Nelson, age 84, of Woodville, WI passed away on January 3, 2024. She was born May 6, 1939, to Arthur & Evelyn (Krafka) Emmert in Dysart. Iowa. She was the oldest of three children, brother Dennis and sister Sherry.

On December 6, 1958 Sue married the love of her life Ray Nelson. Three months after they were married Ray’s sister-in-law passed away, leaving a small daughter Joan. For 11 years Joan was a member of Ray & Sue’s family. Joan & her husband Gaylen live in Stevens Point, WI. Kay was Ray & Sue’s firstborn, Kay now lives with her husband Roger Precht in Bird Island, MN. Son Tim & his wife Dalva made their home in Menomonie, WI.

Sue worked at the University of WI Extension Office in Baldwin for 27 years as a secretary. She then went on to be elected the County Clerk of St. Croix County where she held that position for 16 years. She loved to travel and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and golfing in the Women’s League at Glen Hills. She was active in 4H, the county fair and judging cat shows. She also played the organ and piano for the Faith Baptist Church.

Ray & Sue recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. She will be missed by many, including four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sue always encouraged folks to enjoy life, one day at time.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 11th from 4 – 8 p.m. at O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. 1010 Newton St. (715) 684-3434. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday January 12 at First Baptist Church, 581 Co Hwy B, Woodville with visitation one hour before service. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Hersey. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com