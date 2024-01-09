Gerene Merlin Shaw, age 83 of Boyceville, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, at home.

Gerene was born July 15, 1940 to Hilman and Myrtle (Schutts) Shaw in the Township of Hay River, Dunn County, WI. He graduated from Humbolt High School in St. Paul Minnesota.

On August 8, 1964 Gerene married Susan Bartos. They lived on County Trunk J south of Boyceville where they farmed and raised their family.

In his earlier days he would always seem to trail something home to add to the farm, goats, horses, sheep, bicycles, minibikes and whatever else he could find. Sue was never surprised when he drove into yard with something new. He was very proud of his farm and enjoyed the life they had.

He loved having friends and family around the farm. He had a special connection with his grandkids and loved spending time with them. He loved fishing, deer hunting, shooting pool, playing cards, and spending time with the guys. He especially loved a good game of “3 on the Green” and euchre. He would always have a great story to tell about mischief that we would get into and always had a quick one liner.

Gerene is survived by daughter Paula (Jerome) Mickelson, sons Duane Shaw, Steve (Kristen) Shaw and Bob Shaw, grandchildren Chelsey (Darren) Roemhild, Garrett (Audrey Jamieson) Shaw and Dalton Shaw, great grandchildren Sawyer and Cooper Roemhild; brother David (Cindy) Shaw, sister Debbie (Ray) Meyer, extended family Aaron Giebel and Brayden Miller. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death his wife Susan and his parents.

Honorary Pallbearer’s Chelsey, Sawyer and Cooper Roemhild, Garrett and Dalton Shaw, Aaron Giebel and Brayden Miller.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Olson Funeral Home with Chaplain Richard Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Sherman Cemetery in the Town of Sherman, Dunn County, Wisconsin in the spring.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com