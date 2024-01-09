Evelyn Margaret Timblin, age 90, Appleton, passed away on December 19, 2023. Evelyn was born on May 19, 1933 to the late Henry and Margaret (Barriault) Parent. On March 14, 1956 she married Carson R. Timblin in Pine City Minnesota. After they married, they moved to Boyceville to start their family. Later in life Evelyn returned to school to get her GED and then learned to be an LPN when she attended Red Wing Vocational School with her son Galen. After graduation she worked as an LPN, first at Soldiers Grove as a Nurses Aid. She also worked as an LPN at several nursing homes around Wisconsin as well as working as a home health nurse. Evelyn was always very active in her church and loved being a pastor’s wife. She volunteered at numerous churches over the years where she taught Bible Study and Sunday School.

She loved to spend time with her family and at the family cabin on Lake Chetac in northern Wisconsin. She also enjoyed baking and cooking.

She will be sadly missed by her three sons, Allan (MaryLou) Timblin, Galen Timblin and Joel (Becky) Timblin, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother Leonard Parent, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carson, one grandson Jon Timblin as well as eight brothers and one sister.

There was a memorial service on Saturday January 6, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Green Bay Road in Kaukauna with Rev. Mark Cline officiating. There was a visitation at the church on Saturday January 6 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.