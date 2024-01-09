David Robert Aebly, age 77, a resident of Whitelaw, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

David was born on February 16, 1946, in Glenwood City to the late Julius and Amelia (Chevrier) Aebly. He attended Glenwood City High School and graduated in 1965.

Dave was a very proud dad and grandfather. He loved them with every inch of his heart. Dave was known to others as someone who would always be willing to lend a helping hand. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and funny stories from the past. Dave enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his friends and family.

He enlisted in the Air Force and continued his service in the reserves until he retired from military service in 1996. David was employed at Mirro, Newell, Stecker Machine, and Lowe’s.

Survivors include his two children: April (Raymond) Jatczak and Aaron (Mariana) Aebly; his two grandchildren: Casey and Caleb; mother of his children: Ginger Wagner: his siblings include George (Joy) Aebly, Annette Russell, Larry (Gloria) Aebly, Bernie (Natalie) Aebly, Rita Haupt, Harold (Geri) Aebly, Tom Aebly, Mark (Barb) Aebly. Nieces and nephews and other relatives survive. David was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Irene Anderson, Mary Burch, and three brothers: Paul Aebly, Mike Aebly, Julius Aebly.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday January 10, 2024, at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street in Manitowoc. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. Following the memorial service military honors will be accorded at the funeral home. A luncheon for family and friends will follow at All Care Gathering Center across the street from the funeral home.

The Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes, Pfeffer location is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank friends and neighbors for the kindness shown to him.