Charlotte “Char” A. Gregor

Charlotte A Gregor (Char, Frankie, Charlie, & Webbb) June 4, 1942 – January 3, 2024, left sooner than she planned. Surrounded by her family, she was 81 years young.

She loved thrift sales, craft fairs, and community events, she was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved Christmas, music, and being social, the gift of gab was her strong suit, she could converse with anyone. She did not live to be 100 years old like she told of, yet she lived on her terms, her way.

She is survived by her children Shelly (Jerry) Creaser of Menomonie WI, Sherie (Mark) Lehr of New Market MN, Shawn (Todd) Tschumper of Menomonie WI, Mike Rostamo & Anne Marie Meints of Plymouth MN, Derek Gregor of St. Louis MO. Fourteen grandchildren; Robert, Catie, Jessica, Justin, Colin, Chris, Casey, Chase, Carter, Abbey, Melissa, Raquel (raised by grandma) Insley & Isla. Seven great grandchildren; Saige, Tenley, Parker, Braelyn, Ashtyn, Lindsey, Tylar.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer “Fuzz” & Anella Frank, her sister Shirley Weber, and daughter Michelle Gregor.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will take place at Cedar Falls Cemetery, Township of Red Cedar, Dunn County. There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

