Susan Rose (Swanson) Brathal, 81, of Hudson, passed away with her family by her side in North Hudson, Wisconsin on Tuesday December 19th, 2023 after an aggressive battle with cancer.

Susan was born in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, on November 7th, 1942 to Opal and Ray Swanson. She graduated from Glenwood City High School and began working at State Farm Insurance, followed by the Hudson School District and ending her career at the dental office under Dr. Robert Bardill. She retired from there in 2009. On June 30, 1962, Susan married the love of her life, David Brathal. The couple was blessed with two children, Jeffrey and Wendy.

Susan enjoyed shopping, and would stop at any mall she could. Before she became ill, she appreciated her weekly coffee gatherings with her girlfriends. She also loved going to the cabin and spending time with her family. She is especially grateful for the time she was able to take care of her grandchildren every Wednesday while they were young.

Susan remains in the hearts of her children, Jeffrey (Vicki) Brathal and Wendy Bruns; grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick) Hayes, Jake (Tiffany) Brathal, and Tiffany Houman; great-grandchildren, Harper, Oliver, and Beckham; brothers-in-law, Dan (Jacque) and Roger (Cheryl) Brathal; sisters-in-law, Carol Krear and Mona Swanson; and her beloved dog, Callie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Brathal; parents, Ray and Opal (Bergstrom) Swanson; brothers, Richard and Robert Swanson; and great-grandchild Hennley Grace Brathal.

A memorial service to celebrate Susan’s life will be held on Saturday January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. Eleventh Street, Hudson WI. A visitation will occur from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.