Robert (Bob) Wyss, age 81, of Boyceville, WI passed away at his home on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

He was born on the family farm March 20, 1942, to John and Marie (Reetz) Wyss. It was on this farm, working alongside his family, he grew to love the farming way of life.

Bob married Sharon Olson on October 16, 1965, and together they purchased the family farm milking cows, feeding calves, and raising crops until they retired in 1997. Farming presents many challenges, but Bob always had a sense of humor to get through the challenges. After he retired, you could find him baling hay for neighboring farmers, cutting firewood, or watching one of his many western movies. He loved his children and was especially proud of and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife Sharon; four children Sherilyn (Rick) Stalker, Kelly (Steve) Buhrow, Michelle (Doug) Larson, and John (Angie) Wyss; grandchildren Jason (Suzy) Stalker, Ashley Stalker, Megan Buhrow, Adam (Emily) Wyss, Brianna (Bruce) Binns, Craig Wyss, Gabe (Jenna) Larson, Xen Larson, Bjorn Larson, Samantha (Craig) Moeller, Oscar Wyss, and Becca Wyss; great-grandchildren Bennett Stalker, Blake de Leon, Cameron de Leon, Devaun Binns, Nova Binns, Mayva Moeller, Mara Moeller and Merik Moeller. He is further survived by his brother Orville (Doris) Wyss, brother-in-law Robert Freiermuth, and brother-in-law Arnold “Butch” Olson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley.

A private graveside service will be held at Hay River Cemetery in the town of Hay River, Dunn County, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is handling arrangements.

