Claude Edward McGee, age 87, of Wilson, Wisconsin, died on December 18, 2023, at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin, Wisconsin.

Claude was born on August 5, 1936, to parent’s Donald and Leona (Frantz) McGee.

Claude was united in marriage with the love of his life, Louella (Harp) on June 7, 1958.

Claude was a dedicated dairy farmer for most of his life. He worked hard and loved the little things in life. Enjoying time with his wife and kids were special to him. As the family grew, his love for spending time with them grew. Claude was always on-the-go and had an adventurous spirit. When the family was young, Claude and his wife would take the kids on the snowmobile, stopping in the field to build a fire and have a winter lunch. Claude also enjoyed hunting. He would often be found deer hunting or coon hunting with the dogs. Enjoying those little things in life, Claude frequently would take Louella for drives. They would often end up at McDonalds, then would drive around counting how many deer they could find. When gathering with family and friends, Claude enjoyed socializing at home. He may not have thought of himself as a social guy, but he could talk your ear off.

Claude is survived by his wife Louella; children Edward (Roberta) McGee, Claudia (Kevin) Pomasl, Shiela (David) Roemhild; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Leona McGee; brother Harry McGee; and great-grandchild Landyn Bohn.

Per Claude’s request, no service will be held. Burial will be at a later date.

Funeral services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.