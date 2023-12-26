Boyceville High School senior Cora Leslie selected as Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month

The Menomonie Optimist Club provides the Boyceville High School teaching staff with the opportunity to recognize the achievements and efforts of an outstanding senior student. The selected student is then recognized as the Youth of the Month.

Cora Leslie was selected to represent Boyceville High School as Youth of the Month for November. Cora is the daughter of Erin and Blaine Leslie of Boyceville and Roni Voeltz of Boyceville. The program statement from the Menomonie Optimist Club describes the qualities and attributes that made Cora a great choice.

“The purpose of the Optimist Club is to develop optimism as a philosophy of life: to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs, to aid and encourage the development of youth, in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of man, his community, and the world.”

To recognize her accomplishments there was an Awards Banquet held in Menomonie on November 15th. Boyceville High School Teacher, Mr. Tim Engel attended the Awards Banquet. Mr. Engel had the opportunity to introduce Cora and talk about her achievements, both in school and our community. Cora has been a valuable leader, supportive team member and a positive role model for her peers. Cora has served as a Class Officer and is a member of the National Honor Society. Cora has been very active in athletics playing three sports including Basketball, Volleyball and Softball. In addition to her leadership and athletics Cora has supported her school with academic extracurriculars like Science Olympiad and Spanish Club. She has competed in numerous Science Olympiad tournaments over the years and has placed 3rd at the State level in the Tower Building event. Cora has also participated in a Spanish Club trip to Mexico where she was able to travel and experience the culture and language of Mexico first hand. Cora has also given back to her community. She has supported the Coaches versus Cancer fundraiser that takes place during the Basketball season to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society and has taken a Mission Trips to Tennessee, Colorado and South Dakota. On her Mission Trips she has helped with community service projects serving those in need. In addition, Cora has helped the National Honor Society with a local service project, decorating and building the holiday displays at the Wolske Bay Park in Menomonie and packing meals for Feed My Starving Children – being a part of a joint effort to create over 35,000 meals for children and families in need across the globe. Her academic focus, commitment to leadership and service to her community made Cora a wonderful choice for the Optimist Award.