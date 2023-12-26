15th traffic fatality recorded in St. Croix County

TOWN of Baldwin – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 8:28 p.m. on December 23, 2023, reporting a single vehicle crash in the 2300 Block of 90th Ave, Baldwin Township.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup, which had been traveling west on 90th Ave. The vehicle had entered the ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lavonne S. Hampton, age 58, from Baldwin, WI.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

Ms. Hampton was not wearing a seatbelt.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United Fire Department, Baldwin Medic and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

This incident represents the fifteenth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023.

This incident remains under investigation.