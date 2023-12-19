Genevie “Jenny” Ilah Sorenson, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on May 18, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Merton and Ilah (Plummer) Linhart.

Jenny married Millard Sorenson on June 7, 1980.

She will forever be remembered for her love of animals and beautifully tended flowers.

Jenny holds a special place in the hearts of her grandchildren, with recollections of joyful Easter egg hunts at Grandma’s house and the excitement of their sucker-fishing adventures.

Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Sorenson; her parents, Merton and Ilah Linhart; brothers, Louis Linhart, Duane Linhart, Leslie Linhart, Eugene Merton Linhart, and Wesley Linhart; as well as her son-in-law, Richard Nelson.

She is survived by her children, Diane Nelson, Debra (Randy) Miles, Dean (Tanya) Rubenzer; her step-children, Doug Sorenson, Rick Sorenson, Connie Gunderson, and Greg Sorenson; along with several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

A Memorial Service will held for Jenny on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax, WI.

The family would like to thank the HSHS St. Joseph’s hospice team during her final weeks so she could be at home.