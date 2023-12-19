Dear Santa – By Mrs. Kinblom’s 2nd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Ainsley Arlene Carey. I am 7 years old. I am a really good writter are you related to God and how did you get magic? The three things I want for christmas is squishmallow a blanket with my name on it and my family all together. I know its hard getting rthrough all the children in the whole wold but you can make it! HO! HO! HO!

Sincerely,

Ainsley Carey, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Anita and I am 7 years old and I have been very good this year. How are the elves? for Chrismas I wont a makeup set Worny stones and a real puppy hart. I hope you have a safe journey back to the North pole. Goodbye

Sincerely,

Anita Carlson, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Quinn I am 7 years old. I have been good this years. I am so excited for christmas! I hope you are doing well. Thank you for everything you have me last years! How is Rudolph? This years. For Christmas I would like pokemon, and a binder and a ifinity squishmallow.

Sincerely,

Quinn Cegler, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. I am 7 years old. I was very good this year. I would really like for Christmas is the $13 Magic yoyo klin dark blue. Also 25 unresponsive yoyos. Merry Chrismas

Sincerely,

Liam Doyle, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Sebastian. I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. How are your 9 reindeer This year for christmas I would like a supar Mario Odeseey game supper Mario Wonder and squishmellos. I will leave milk and cookes

Sincerely,

Sebastian Golat, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Jackson i am 7 years old. I hope you are doing ok and how is mrs claus and Rudolph? I would like for chrismas an I phone 11! Tow mak gineapis and tow hamsters I will leave out cookies and milk.

Sincerely,

Jackson Grassnickle, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Matias I am 8 years old. Im very excited for christmas. Who is your favorite reindeer? My favorite is Rudolph. I would like legos and a robot toy for Christmas this year. Be safe and have a merry christmas

Sincerely,

Marias Grimm, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Guy I am 7 years old! I have been good this year! Thank you for eveything you gave me last year! how are the Things at the North Pole? how are the reindeer? This year for christmas I would like

Sincerely,

Guy Karis, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Archer I am 8 years old. I hope you are doing well. How are the paydeer doing this year. Are thay going god this year santa? How Are you doing this year santa? Thisyear for chrismas I would like a truck with a traler and a semi with a trailer and a elf on a shelf. Merry Christmas Please.

Sincerely,

Archer Kruger, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Hadilyn. I am 7 years old. How are the elf? How is mrs Claus? How are you? This year for Chrismas I would like Books a tiny santa stuff animal a monkey stuff animal. Thank you

Sincerely,

Hadilyn Lecander, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Jenni I am 8 years old. Thank you for everything you gave me last year! How is eveyting going? 3 things I would like is Litali Live pets next is RainBow High Dolls the last thing I wont is a christmas calender. Hope you have a nice trip.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Ojibway, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Connor I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year. You are so so so jolly. How have you been? Is Mrs.Claus ok? For Christmas I would like a real puppy, a panda stuffed animal and books! I hope you have a fantastic Christmas. Safe Travele!

Sincerely,

Connor Peery, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Nevaeh. I am 7 years old, corn. How ure the reindeer? I would like uncorn books and unicorn stuffies. I hope you have a wonderfu Christmas!

Sincerely,

Nevaeh Rasmussen, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Lacey. I am 8 years old. Why do you eat candy for dinner? How is evreoud at the noreth pole? I want minty things for Christmas Mint gum and ice breakers can you send cliff my elf plees.

Sincerely,

Lacey Retzloff, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Adalyn. I am 8 years old. How are the elves? How is Roldoph? How are you and Mrs. Claus? Can you send Holly early this year? This year for Christmas I would like 100 new sqooshmellos, lots of peace clothes, and a real puppy! Have a safe flight! I will leave milk, cookies, and carrots for you and the raindeer! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Adalyn Stockel, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeremiah I am 7. I am very excited for Chrismas. How is Roldoph? How are things at the North Pole? How are you doing? this year for Christmas I would like cactis, hot coco Christmas tree. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas! Have a safe trip!

Sincerely,

Jeremiah Strathman, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Collin. I am 7 years old. I am excited for christmas. How are you doing? This year for Christmas I would like video games. Have a safe Trip! I will leave some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!!

Sincerely,

Collin Xiong, 7