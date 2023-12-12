Shawn Allen Millermon, age 52, of Wilson, WI, passed away on December 7, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with his family by his side.

Shawn was born October 7, 1971, in Amery, WI to Steve Millermon Sr and Susan (Hess) Freeman. He grew up in Amery and graduated with the class of 1990. After high school he spent a short time in Tennessee helping a family friend on his farm and then in Iowa working on his grandparent’s farm. After returning, in 1995 he attended Winona Tech College and received an Associate degree in Auto body repair.

On June 21, 2003, Shawn married Amanda Lynn Larson of Wilson, WI. They were blessed with five children: Savanna, Elijah, Baylie, Jordyn and Graham. Shawn was a hard worker and spent 15 years at National Refund and Marketing Services prior to his most recent job at Nolato Contour as Warehouse Lead for the past 7 years.

He loved spending time with his family, attending his children’s school events, and visiting family in Iowa. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, sarcasm and practical jokes. He was a risk-taker who went skydiving for his 40th birthday. Shawn will be missed for his love of his family, his sense of humor, and compassion for others.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Eugene and Maxine Millermon, Joseph and Shirley Hess along with his Uncle Joe Hess and Aunt Joann Hoisington.

Shawn is survived by his wife Amanda; children: Savanna, Elijah, Baylie, Jordyn and Graham; parents; Steve Millermon Sr. (Linda) and Susan Freeman (Mike); siblings: Steve Millermon Jr, Laurie (Millermon) Neeley; step-siblings James Regelin and Shilo (Scott) Harp.; In-laws: Stanley and Susan Larson; niece, nephews, cousins, Aunts, Uncles, friends and coworkers.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Faith Family Church in Emerald, WI, from 9-11:00 a.m. with the funeral to follow. The family will be holding a private burial at a later date.

