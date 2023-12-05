Lawrence S. Johnson, 86, of Cambridge, MN passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023 at his home.

He was born June 30, 1937 in Menomonie, WI to Lawrence and Edith L. (Berg) Johnson. Larry grew up on a dairy farm in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. He graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1955. After high school, Larry trained as a machinist in Beloit, WI. In 1958 he joined the U.S. Navy and took a tour of duty to the Mediterranean Sea which was a highlight of his military service. He was honorably discharged in Oct. 1959.

In 1960 he was married to Sharon McKee and to this union four children were born, Danny, Karrie, Curtis and Eric.

Larry worked for a time at Minneapolis Moline until they closed. He worked for the City of Minneapolis for over 20 years until he retired. For a short time while working full time for the City of Minneapolis he worked evenings delivering to the stores for Bermen Buckskin. Larry always remembered Lyle Bermen was the best employer he ever worked for. He was also a member of the 49ers Union.

On May 1, 2010 Larry and Denise (Fluegge) Hansen were married at Karmel Covenant Church. They lived in Dalbo until 2018 when they moved to Cambridge.

He was a member of Karmel Covenant Church. Larry was active with square dancing and he met Denise at a square dance event. They enjoyed camping trips to Glacier National Park, a tour around Lake Superior and many other areas. He liked his cars, motorcycles and horses. He wanted to drive off in his Chrysler 300 and died with the keys in his hands. Larry had an infectious laugh and a strong voice.

He was preceded in death by his sister Geraldine Johnson. He is survived by his wife Denise, children Danny (Marie) Johnson of Wahpeton, ND, Karrie Burke (Len Floerchinger) of Las Vegas, Curtis Johnson of FL, Eric Johnson (Amy Morgan) of Springcreek, NV, three stepchildren Dennis Hansen (Jennifer Berglund) of Duluth, Helen Hansen of Blaine, Nathan Hansen of Mora, six grandchildren, four step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, first wife Sharon McKee Reames of UT, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Karmel Covenant Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.