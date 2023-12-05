Dean Spencer Stack, 72, of Nevis, MN passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.

Dean was born May 7, 1951 in Baldwin, WI to Lawrence and Jeanne (Anderson) Stack. He grew up in Chisago City and graduated from Chisago City high school. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He became a private investigator and an insurance adjuster before retiring in 2020.

In 1996 he married Laura Dotzler.

Dean enjoyed fishing, telling jokes, cutting wood, driving his tractor, loved his dogs and spending time with his family. Simply put he loved life!

Dean is survived by his wife, Laura Stack of Nevis, MN; his children, Ken (Cat) Stack, Kristina Adame, Spencer Stack, Molly Stack; siblings, Laurie (Daryl) Pederson of Carbondale, CO, David (Michealyn) Stack of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Landon, Ethan, Avalynn, and Kaelynn.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Jeanne Stack of Glenwood City WI, as well as his father-in-law William “Bill” Dotzler and Niece Amanda Hunt.

A celebration of Dean’s life will be held Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Nevis from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30.

Arrangements are by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids and Nevis, MN.