Sue A. Krosnoski, age 85, formerly of Downing, WI, died Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Amery Memory Care Facility in Amery, WI.

Sue was born June 22, 1938, in Menomonie, WI to Harold and Irene (McCulloch) Camp. Following graduation she married LuVerne Krosnoski on May 28, 1958 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Glenwood City, WI.

Together they farmed and she enjoyed gardening her flowers while he tended to the vegetables. She also worked for several factories and the Glenwood City School District in 2010 serving in the kitchen and as a custodian.

Sue loved her family including her cats and dogs. She enjoyed bowling, playing cribbage and euchre.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, husband LuVerne, son Steven, brothers Richard and Robert, and daughter-in-law Leila.

Sue is survived by her children: Thomas Krosnoski (Missy Woolhouse) and Cynthia (Anthony) Cuturia

Grandchildren: Benjamin (Nerissa) Krosnoski, Allison (Joe) Huemoeller, Thomasina Roth-Krosnoski (Joshua Andrews), Alexis (Edgar) Meza, Shania Bailey-Crane, and Megan Krosnoski. Great grandchildren: Henry Krosnoski and Jacob Heesch. Sister Janet Crotteau, sister-in-law Laura Camp.

She is further survive by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends

A Celebration of life service will held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. Interment of cremains will be at a later date in the Mound Cemetery Downing, WI.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com