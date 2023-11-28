Rachel M. Johnson, age 65, of Knapp, WI passed away Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Spring Valley Health and Rehab in Spring Valley, WI.

Rachel was born to Maloy and Betty (Holman) Monicken on April 15, 1958. She grew up in rural Baldwin, WI and graduated from Baldwin-Woodville school district in 1976. It wasn’t until 1981 that she met her husband, Daniel Johnson at Daniel’s sister’s wedding. They would later marry on February 11th, 1983.

Rachel and Daniel began farming together in Knapp in 1992. They had a 27-acre farm in Stanton township near Knapp, WI where they raised dairy cows. Rachel spent a lot of time playing with the family dogs and cat as well as singing along with the radio. Rachel loved singing. Rachel also enjoyed checking out as many garage sales as she possibly could.

Rachel is survived by her loving husband Daniel; son Joshua Burch; and grandson Levi. She is further survived by her four siblings, Maloy “Ole” (Nola) Monicken, Jr., John Monicken, Ellen Knuth, and LueAnn (Michael) Croes; In-laws Linda (Kenny) Johnson, Donna (Jeff) Ekwall, Kelvin (Kathy) Johnson, and Cindy (David) Malean. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rachel is preceded in death by her parents Maloy and Betty Monicken, Grandparents, and many Aunts and Uncles.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Roy Clickner officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Teegarden Cemetery, in the town of Lucas, Dunn County, Wisconsin.

