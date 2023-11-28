John (Jack) Reginald Ubel departed exactly as he wished, at home in bed with his beloved dog Charlie. He dressed, went dining with friends, was active and engaged his last day. He lived 98 healthy years and managed his own life and affairs until the very end.

Please come and celebrate his life on Saturday, December 9th, 11-3 p.m. at the Knapp Hall in Knapp, WI. We welcome remembrances from his friends and family starting a 1p.m.

He is survived by two daughters, Heidi Baruch of Boulder CO and Dina (Lee) VandeBerg of Madison, WI. A full obituary can be found at the Olson Funeral Home website.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com