Wrong-way driver dies in I-94 crash

HAMMOND — A wrong-way driver died when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near the Hammond exit Friday evening, November 17.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Rylee C. Greene of Hammond.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a complaint of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 eastbound at milepost 19 in St. Croix County. The vehicle continued the wrong way until it collided with an eastbound semi-tractor trailer at milepost 16 between the Hammond and Baldwin exits.

The semi-tractor, a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia that was pulling a double bottom trailer, and Greene’s vehicle, a 2020 Ford Fusion, both came to rest in the median between the east and westbound lanes of traffic. 

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Stepfan M. Halicki, 59, from Coon Rapids, MN, was taken to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin with non-life-threatening injuries. Greene was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Eastbound interstate traffic was detoured as a result of the crash and subsequent investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and any enforcement action is pending the outcome of the investigation.

