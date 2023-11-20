Theodore R. Erickson

Theodore Richard Erickson, age 86, of Boyceville WI, died Thursday November 16, 2023 at his home with his wife Carol at his side.

Ted was born on Sept 16th, 1937 to Andrew and Lillian Erickson. He attended Dunn County Aggie and then graduated from Bloomer High School. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served a tour of duty on the 38th Parallel of Korea. Ted was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division. He returned to the United States and was taken under the wing of Glenn and Bonnie Anderson of Wheeler.

Ted then met and married Carol Hattery in 1961. Together, Ted and Carol had three children: Debra (John Woods) Bradley (Lisa MacKenzie-Anderson) and Heidi (Barry Guy) and special niece Jan (Erickson) Hoard. Ted and Carol’s grandchildren include Mitchell Price (Brandi) Desire Price (Tim), Emily Guy (Xavier), Abigail Erickson, Hannah Guy, Braden Erickson (Amber), and Jacey Guy.

Ted taught school for many years at Webster, Boyceville, Plainview, and Colfax WI. He also worked at Keyes Chevrolet, Hay River Township, and the Village of Boyceville. Ted was a Sunday School superintendent and 4-H leader for most of his younger years as well as a coach and referee for local sports. He had a gift of conversation, would speak with anyone, and he loved and accepted all.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Aaron Price, his parents, his siblings Donald, Virgil “Red”, Doris, and Charles “Chuck”, and half siblings Ross, Delbert “Mike”, Leonard, Juanita, and June.

Ted is best known for his wonderful sense of humor and willingness to help anyone in need. Ted enjoyed woodworking, yard work, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers, and his children, in that order (lol). Ted and Carol enjoyed 63 years of marriage and shared every day together. Carol’s family became Ted’s family. His passing has left an emptiness in his family that can only be aided by the memories and stories Ted has left behind.

Ted’s family would like to thank the Boyceville Police department, Boyceville Ambulance department, Medical Examiner Marcia Rosas, and Pastor Brad Peterson for their quick response and emotional support of our family. Ted enjoyed many more years than expected due to the care he received through Dr. Steven Rosas, Mayo Clinic Health System. We are blessed to be members of this small community and thank you all for your support.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Hay River Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Hay River, Dunn County, Wisconsin. Military Honors will be performed by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard and Harmon-Harris American Legion Post #314.