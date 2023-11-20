Steven Douglas Slind, age 70, of Boyceville, WI passed away at his home on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Steve was born to Douglas and JoAnn (Prim) Slind on April 12, 1953. He grew up in Boyceville, Wisconsin and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1971.

After graduation, Steve attended UW-Eau Claire. He then returned to Boyceville and was employed at Hedlund Manufacturing. He also returned to school, graduating from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1987 with a degree in Materials Management. After graduation Steve worked at Northwestern Motor Company in Eau Claire, MRM Elgin in Menomonie and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He retired from UW-Eau Claire in April 2014 after 22 years in purchasing.

Steve married Linda Halvorson on June 27, 1980. His proudest accomplishment was raising his two sons, Andrew and Tyler. In retirement, Steve and Linda enjoyed traveling the U.S. Winters were spent happily leaving the snow and cold seeking out warmer weather in California, Arizona, and Florida.

In addition to loving his family, Steve had a passion for athletics. He enjoyed it all, from celebrating every Bulldog, Packers, Badgers, and Brewers victory to agonizing over every painful loss. Steve happily shared his fondness for sports by spending countless hours giving back to Boyceville athletics through coaching, officiating, and leading the Booster Club for many years. Throughout the years, Steve was able to find time to play slow and fast pitch softball and participate in many recreational basketball leagues, but his happy place was always on a golf course.

Steve is survived by his wife, Linda of Boyceville; sons Andrew of Nevada City, CA and Tyler (Michela) of Maplewood, MN. He is also survived by his sisters, Amy Latvala and Trisha Slind; brothers-in-law, Ken (Brenda) Halvorson, Gary (Shirley Lundstrom) Halvorson and Bruce Halvorson. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents Doug and JoAnn and his brothers Jay and Chuck.

A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Stout Craft Co. Banquet Center in Menomonie, WI. There will be a toast in honor of Steve at 2:00 p.m.

Please feel free to sport your Badger, or yes even Gopher gear as the Badgers play the Gophers that afternoon.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.

