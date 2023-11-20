Elk Mound woman dies in 2-vehicle Dunn Co. crash

TOWN OF ELK MOUND — An Elk Mound woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident Monday evening, November 13 in Dunn County.

70-year-old Debra Bice died when she turned the pickup she was driving in front of a semi unit on Highway 29 and was struck.

The Dunn County Communications Center received 911 calls around 8:31 p.m. of a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of STH 29 and 970th St in the Town of Elk Mound.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Elk Mound Fire Department and Colfax Ambulance responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive Bice in her pickup truck in the ditch.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Bice was traveling westbound on STH 29 and was attempting to turn south onto 970th Street. She failed to yield to an eastbound semi unit that was hauling livestock. After impact, both vehicles went off the road down a steep embankment and struck several trees. The semi-trailer remained intact and no pigs were released at the scene.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Bice deceased at the scene. The semi driver, whose name was not released, had no apparent injuries as a result of the crash. Both vehicles only had one occupant.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Traffic on State Road 29 was rerouted onto CTH HH for a few hours for removal of the vehicles and to get the pigs transferred to other trailers.