One dead following 2-vehicle accident in Dunn County

TOWN OF ELK MOUND — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Dunn County Monday evening, November 13.

The Dunn County Communications Center received 911 calls around 8:31 p.m. of a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of STH 29 and 970th St in the Town of Elk Mound.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Elk Mound Fire Department and Colfax Ambulance responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive 70-year-old female driver in a pickup truck in the ditch.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pickup was operating westbound on STH 29 and was attempting to turn south onto 970th St. The pickup failed to yield to an eastbound semi unit that was hauling livestock. After impact, both vehicles went off the road down a steep embankment and struck several trees. The semi-trailer remained intact and no pigs were released at the scene.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the operator of the pickup truck deceased at the scene. The semi driver had no apparent injuries as a result of the crash. Both vehicles only had one occupant.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Traffic on State Road 29 was rerouted onto CTH HH for a few hours for removal of the vehicles and to get the pigs transferred to other trailers.

The name of the deceased operator will be released after notifications can be made to the family.