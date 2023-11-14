Mildred M. Close, age 100, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI. She was born April 5, 1923.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Knapp United Methodist Church in Knapp, WI with Pastor Hae Jin Bahng officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in the Town of Stanton, Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is handling arrangements