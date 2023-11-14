Laura R. Severson, age 77, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, November 13, 2023 at her daughter Markia (Mark) Schmidts home surrounded by loved ones and her beloved dog Bobby.

She was born October 26, 1946 to Marvin and Dorothy (Cormican) Burton in Amery, WI. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1964.

Through her marriages, Laura was blessed with six wonderful daughters. Laura was a hard worker and farmed for over 20 years. She started her factory career at Sandy Lees before working at McMillans for 39 years. She also served as a caretaker from time to time.

Laura enjoyed eating all different types of food, and took much pride in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She was always busy canning in the summer months.

In her free time, she loved to read books. She also enjoyed many adventures traveling with family and her best friend/sister-in-law Jill Burton. Spending time with her family was very important to Laura. She was the best Grandma ever.

She was a member of the Wilson Calvary assembly of God Church since 1972. Laura survived a near death encounter with a bull and her faith got her through this difficult time and many other trials throughout her life. “Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.” Luke 10:19

Laura is survived by her daughters Jodi (Joe) Lovell, Lori Lamm, Crystal Doreen (Tony) Andersen, Afton (Tom) Simpson, and Markia (Mark) Schmidt; grandchildren Kari, Amanda, Daniel, Brentley, Jessica, Joe, Jericka, James, Justin, Tyler, Dylan, Stephanie, Ashley, Sarah, Allyson, Austin, Jayden, Alana, and Sophia; 34 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings Victoria (Michael) Zurn, Marvin Lowell (Jill) Burton, Merlin (Gail) Burton, Kevin (Tina) Burton, Calvin (Bev) Burton, Rodney Burton, Valarie (Tim) Bonngard and many nieces’ nephews’ other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Marlow Burton, daughter Georgina Howard, and son-in-law Tom Lamm. Laura was looking forward to reuniting with her daughter Georgina and her three unborn children.

Laura was cared for in her final years by Mark and Markia Schmidt and family with special help from grandchildren Jayden and Lillian.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Wilson, WI with Pastor Rick Mannon officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is handling arrangements.