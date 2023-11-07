Gary Lee Faulkner, age 85 of Boyceville, WI passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Gary was born on September 23, 1938 in Brockway, PA to Cecil and Rebecca (Miller) Faulkner. He graduated from Lapel High School in Indiana in 1956.

Gary joined the Navy right out of high school and worked as a machinist mate until 1959. Then Gary started working for Brockway Glass Company in Lapel, IN which then lead him to Rosemount, MN where he continued his career with the company.

In 1975 Gary and his family bought a farm north of Connorsville where he milked cows and farmed with his team of draft horses.

In 1992 Gary married Teresa (O’Keefe) Rydel.

Throughout his life he enjoyed attending various sporting events, deer hunting, trapping, and hunting with his dogs. Gary’s passion for hunting with dogs lead to the Faulkner Cur breed of dogs. Gary sold his dogs across 40 states and won many hunts and shows.

Gary is survived by his wife Teresa “Terry”; son Troy (Kris) Faulkner, daughter LeeAnn (Rick) Wold, son Eric (Amanda) Rydel, son Matt (Sarah) Rydel; grandchildren TJ (Brianna), Dylan (Anna), Tracie (Eric), Kent (Taylor), Kendall (Sterling), Owen, Gavin, Brittany, Alaina, Brody, Danica, and Emma. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, brother Bernie (Tina) and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the Doctors at Mayo Clinic Eau Claire, staff at St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Morning Song Villa at the Neighbors of Dunn County.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Burial was at New Haven Cemetery in in the town of New Haven, Dunn County, Wisconsin. Military honors were performed by AMVETS Post 72 and VFW Post 10424 in Wheeler.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com