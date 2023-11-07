Donald C. Busch, U.S. Army, WWII

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Missy Klatt

One of Glenwood City’s oldest veterans also served for the shortest length of time. Ninety-eight-year-old Donald C. Busch or ‘Jim’ as he goes by, enlisted in the United States Army when he was 16 years old. He was sent to Fort McCoy for basic training and as Jim puts it his feet broke down. From there he was sent to Fort Snelling Hospital where they operated on his feet.

There he received a medical honorable discharge thus ending his short career in the Army. This was of course during World War II when many young men dropped out of school to fight for our country. That’s what Jim did, however he later returned to school and earned his high school diploma from Glenwood City. Jim has been a lifelong resident of Glenwood City.

Jim’s brother Leonard was also in the service, while Jim’s dad served in the military during World War I. He tells of his dad being in Germany in a dirt hole and it being hit by a bomb.