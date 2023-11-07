Ann (O’Bryan) Rieck died peacefully at the Mayo hospital in Menomonie, WI at the age of 79.

Ann was born on December 22, 1943 in Menomonie, WI to Doc and Marcella O’Bryan. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1961 and married Dan Rieck in 1964. As a young couple, they moved to a house in Wheeler while Ann worked as a sewing operator in Menomonie. During their years in this home, they had one son, Kevin Rieck. Ann later worked as a computer board builder at TTM Technologies until she retired in 2008. Ann and her husband Dan moved into their final home in Wheeler where they had lived together for over 30 years. Her family remembers her as a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who would do anything to care for her loved ones.

Ann was dedicated to everything she did, and everywhere she went she easily made lifelong friends. From growing up on a farm with her two sisters Mary O’Bryan and Sharon Anderson, she was always a very tough and hard-working woman with a gentle and caring heart. She loved watching her granddaughter Kaely Vasquez grow up and was there for many milestones in her life. Ann enjoyed summers camping, fishing and playing cards with her husband Dan and friends at Moon Lake Resort. Whenever an old polka or classic country song came on a big smile would show on her face as she remembered her early years going dancing with her husband Dan. Ann had the brightest smile and the most contagious laugh, she was a joy to be around.

Ann is survived by her husband, Dan Rieck of 59 years; siblings, Mary O’Bryan and Sharon Anderson; daughter-in-law and husband Elisha and Jason Stone and granddaughter and husband Kaely and Jose Vasquez.

She is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Rieck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Avenue, Colfax, WI 54730, with Pastor Jordan Herrick officiating. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. up until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ann’s life. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family.

The family would like to thank Cindy Link and Judy Scuttle for their help caring for Ann as well as the nursing staff at Mayo Health Care System for their care of Ann.