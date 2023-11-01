Ronald Berlin Sutliff, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI. passed away on October 21, 2023.

He was born on April 29, 1930 to Ralph and Zelma Sutliff.

He enlisted in the Army in 1949. In 1950 he married his wife of 71 years, Darleen Marlett. Together they had three daughters, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.While in the service they did a lot of traveling and moving around. In 1964 he was discharged from the Army.

After the Army he wanted to go back home, to Wisconsin.

He worked at Doboys in New Richmond, WI for 23 years. Once he retired they spent winters in Florida and Texas. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and canoeing with his good friend Jim. Enjoyed dancing with Darleen and friends, well into his 80’s. He was always doing something with his hands, remodeling/refurbishing, always tried to make things better. Loved to make muzzeloaders from scratch. Made two violins at the age of 81.

He is survived by his daughters Rhonda (Jerry) Trainor, Lorie (Gordy) Petereck, Joan (Pete) Sutliff, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Darleen, parents Ralph and Zelma, brothers Orvil, Marvin and Eldon, sisters Avis, Grace, Alice, Ardis and Zeonia.

He was loved and will be deeply missed. Now he is together again with mom.

A private service was held October 27, 2023.

A special thank you to Amvet Honor Guard Post 72 of Connorsville, WI.