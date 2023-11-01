In Loving Memory of Richard (Dick) Larry Lingerfelt

Richard (Dick) Larry Lingerfelt, a man of exceptional skill, unwavering dedication, and boundless love, passed away on October 25, 2023, at the age of 76. Born on January 4, 1947, Dick’s life was a testament to service, craftsmanship, and family.

Dick was a proud retired U.S. Army Sergeant, a master carpenter, and a renowned knifemaker and gunsmith. His hands, guided by creativity and passion, crafted exquisite knives, intricate firearms, and beautiful woodwork. His love for working with his hands extended to his garden, where he nurtured life with the same care and dedication he applied to his craft.

He is reunited in eternal peace with his beloved wife, Carlla Jean, and cherished daughters, Carra Kay and Kelly Ann. Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard Luther Lingerfelt and Robbie Lingerfelt, his sisters Joyce Stalker and Theresa Lingerfelt, nephew Carson Stalker, and niece Jill DeSmith. He is also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Al and Linda Holldorf his brother-in-law Merwyn Holldorf.

He is survived by his son Scott Richard Lingerfelt and daughter-in-law Kari, and his daughter Barbara Swank and son-in-law Mike. His legacy lives on through his adoring grandchildren Meredith, Gabe, Garret, and Morgan, each a testament to the love he shared and the values he instilled.

Dick’s dedication to service extended beyond his military career; he was a proud Freemason, a member of Collins-Spring Valley Lodge in Baldwin, WI. His commitment to brotherhood and community reflected his lifelong ethos of making the world a better place.

A deployment with his Wisconsin National Guard unit to Iraq marked a significant chapter in his military journey, where he celebrated his 60th birthday amidst bravery and camaraderie. His military career, spanning continents from Alabama to Japan, Korea, Germany, and Iraq, was a source of immense pride and honor for him.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Dick’s life and legacy at a memorial service on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until services at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.

As we bid farewell to a remarkable soul, let us remember Dick for his boundless creativity, his unwavering patriotism, and his enduring love for his family, his craft, and his community. May his spirit guide us, and his memory live on in the countless lives he touched.

Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com