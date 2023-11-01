Lori Ronnet Voeltz left this world on October 24th peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by family. Lori was born in Menomonie, on March 14, 1956 to Ronald and Donna Brettingen. Lori’s roots were firmly planted in Glenwood City on the farm, where she spent most of her life.

Some of the things she enjoyed were, going to church, gardening in her greenhouse, and most of all music. Lori was a dedicated and hardworking woman, alongside being a full-time mother, she also worked in the local school systems with young children. Her care and love for animals knew no bounds, dairy farming her entire life with the occasional forty raccoons she raised at once. Lori’s compassion and kindness towards all creatures were truly remarkable.

She was the beloved wife of Mark Voeltz, and together built a life filled with love and devotion for 42 years. Lori was a cherished mother to her five children, Adrian and wife Kristy Johnson, Adam Johnson, Casey Voeltz and wife Ann, Roni Voeltz and partner Chris Kruegerand, Taylor Voeltz and wife Karley. Grandchildren Aiden, Abbie and Noah Johnson, Matthew and Lily Johnson, Mason Voeltz, Chesney, Cora and Landyn Leslie.

Brother Darren Brettingen and Sister Doreen and husband Tom Best.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

But, it was Lori’s wit, big heart, and unwavering positivity that endeared her to everyone she met. Her infectious laughter brightened the darkest of days, and her optimistic outlook on life served as a guiding light for her family and friends.

In the tapestry of our lives, Lori’s thread was woven with love, laughter, and boundless generosity. She leaves behind a legacy of warm compassion and kindness that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Lori will be deeply missed, her absence leaving a void that cannot be filled. As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate the incredible woman she was and the immense love she shared with the world.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Jonathan Zielske officiating. Burial was at the Glenwood Cemetery also of Glenwood City. Friends may called at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

