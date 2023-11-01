Jeffrey James Pickerign, age 66, of Woodville, WI went to heaven on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI.

He was born September 21, 1957 in Waukesha, WI to parents James and Evelyn (Grutt) Pickerign.

Jeff married the love of his life Lori Slotevig on June 5, 2008.

In his early years he loved to hunt, fish, bowl, play on pool leagues, and ride snowmobiles. He was known as a jack of all trades and had many interests. He was very smart and enjoyed building and fixing things in the garage or woodshop. Jeff was a huge Packer Fan and looked forward to watching them play every year. He also loved to go to the casino to play slots and scratch offs.

Jeffrey worked many jobs including being a mechanic where he worked with his brother Greg for many years, he also helped build grain bins.

He is survived by his loving wife Lori; mother Evelyn; children Jolene Blonte (Travis), Jeremy, Jake (Kelli) and seven grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers Greg (Cindy) and David (Ellen); sister Teri Brittain (Jason); and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father James K, mother and father-in-law, best friend and companion his dog Sadie.

A Memorial Service will held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Celebrant Teresa Pejsa officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Hay River Cemetery in the town of Hay River, Dunn County, Wisconsin at a later date.

