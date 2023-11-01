Edwin (Ed) Joseph Richmeier, age 92, formerly of Clear Lake, WI, died at Golden Age Manor on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Ed was born July 29, 1931, on his grandparent’s farm in rural St. Peter, KS, the first child of Joseph and Mary (Stremel) Richmeier. He was the oldest of nine children. He was educated at St. Anthony’s Catholic School in St. Peter, KS. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 where he was trained in Aircraft Armament with F-86 jets. He served with the 95th Fighter Squad at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. for two years; then served with the 4th Fighter Wing at Kimpo, Korea for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He was always proud to have served his country and to have been a Korean Veteran.

Ed met Florence Niehoff while dancing at the American Club in St. Paul, MN. They were married at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls, WI on October 1, 1955. Thereafter, the moved to Kansas where their eight children were born and they farmed until December 1968, when they ventured to Clear Lake, WI and purchased their dairy farm from Russell and Thelma Booth. There they raised their family and productively farmed for many years. In 2010 they sold the farm to their son Tony. Ed continued to farm until his health failed and he entered Golden Age Manor nearly two years ago.

Ed was rather a quiet man with a strong work ethic and deep faith in God. He had a keen wit and liked to laugh. He thoroughly enjoyed working in his fields and caring for his cattle. Farming was his life. In the spring of 1939, at age seven, he first began driving a John Deere D tractor and drove John Deere equipment his entire life.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Florence in 2019, and young son Mike, deceased in 1966 at age four. Also proceeding him were his siblings, Roy, James and Maynard and sister Mary Ann.

Ed is survived by his seven children: Cynthia (Douglas) Miller from Clear Lake, WI; Monica (Vance) Griffith from Skellytown, TX; Theresa (David) Hoffman from Glenwood City, WI; Jeanette (Robert) Wright from Four Corners, WY; Catherine Shafer from Newcastle, OK; Anthony (Tony) Richmeier from Clear Lake, WI; and Ann (Bruce) Bourquin from Powell, WY. Also, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Siblings: Kenneth (Peggy) Richmeier, Hays, KS; Robert (Kathleen) Richmeier, Hill City, KS; Leon (Marilyn) Richmeier, Hays, KS; and Kathleen (Andrew) Rupp, Hays, KS. Along with many loved family members, friends, and good neighbors.

Visitation will be Friday, November 3, from 4-8 p.m. at Scheuermann Funeral Home, Clear Lake, WI. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., November 4 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI with visitation an hour before the service. Burial will be at the Norther Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.

Scheuermann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.www.clearlakefuneralhome.com