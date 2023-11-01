Catherine “Darlene” D. Bliss, age 90, of Knapp, WI., passed away Friday, October 20, 2023, at her residence in (Neighbors of Dunn County) Menomonie, WI.

Darlene was born to parents William Sr. and Golden Quinn on April 11, 1933 in Maiden Rock, WI. She was the oldest of eight children. Catherine was raised in Knapp, WI and attended Glenwood City schools.

Darlene married John M. Bliss on July 1, 1950 at the Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI. John and Darlene enjoyed traveling in their motorhomes especially for celebrations with family. Country music festivals were a rarely missed occasion and always a good time.

A variety of careers she enjoyed included: Fabri-tek clothing, UW- Stout, Menomonie High School, several entrepreneurships, and Wal-Mart.

Darlene lived in several cities throughout her life Hugo, MN and Wisconsin cities including Minong, Knapp, and final home was the “Neighbors of Dunn County” in Menomonie, WI.

Darlene enjoyed taking photographs. Her love of Pomeranian dogs was unmatched, her favorite companion was Mitzee. She also loved fashion and a reason to accessorize through jewelry, hats, shoes, and coats. The most memorable attribution of Darlene was her gifted crafting ability: sewing, macrame, ceramics, woodcrafts, painting, needle work, quilting, knitting, ornaments and holiday decorations, jewelry, and anything her heart desired. She enjoyed sharing her talents with others and teaching the younger generation the joys of these activities.

Darlene is survived by her siblings Elaine Clemmens, Dennis Quinn and Betty Booth. She is preceded in death by her parents William Sr. and Golden Quinn; siblings Gloria Quinn, Bud Quinn, Tom Quinn, Robert Quinn along with her husband John M. Bliss.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Celebrant Teresa Pejsa officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Light Refreshments will be served prior to burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in the Town of Stanton, Dunn County, WI.

