Mary Catherine (Hartwig) Bonte

Mary Catherine Bonte (Hartwig), 89, of Glenwood City, WI was welcomed into the arms of the Lord and surrounded by love on October 20, 2023. Mary’s faith remained at the center of her life and shone through her love for her family and friends.

Mary was born on May 16, 1934 to Miles Earl Hartwig and Lucille Irene Hartwig (Gibson). Mary was the youngest of two children with her brother Robert “Bob” Hartwig paving the way for her.

Mary received her education beginning at a little schoolhouse in Emerald, Wisconsin and ending with graduation from Glenwood City High School in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. She often told the story that the teachers had great difficulty believing she could be Bob’s little sister since she was so well behaved.

Mary was wed to Donald William Bonte on July 5, 1952. Mary raised six children with Don on the family’s dairy farm; Donald, Dean, Julie, Doug, Dale, and Dan. Mary was so proud of her children and often told stories about each of them growing up on the farm. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family including the 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Mary lived her entire life in the area growing up in Cylon, raising a family with the love of her life on the family farm in Emerald, and enjoying her legacy of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at her home in Glenwood City. Mary was known to be a hard worker, often handling the milking and other farm duties including the large flock of chickens and her large flock of children while her husband periodically worked off the farm. Mary once told the story of taking the eggs to town sell so she could buy new shoes for her children. It was obvious to all who knew her how important her family was to her and she set an example for how to care for those around her.

Mary also knew how to enjoy life, spending time with family and friends over the years snowmobiling, hosting winter sleigh rides, camping in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, following her grandchildren in their activities and providing her home and food for family gatherings. Known for her kindness and soft-spoken nature as well as her baking repertoire including her always requested “Gramma Cake”, pumpkin bars, and banana bread, Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Mary’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in her life and not the sadness of her passing.

Mary is preceded into the arms of her Lord by parents Miles and Lucille Hartwig, her brother Robert Hartwig, her husband, Donald Bonte, her daughter Julie Brunkhorst, daughter-in-law Lynn (Donald) Bonte and many close relatives. She is survived by her boys, Donald Bonte, Dean and (Kathy) Bonte, Doug and (Pam) Bonte, Dale and (Gloria) Bonte, and Dan and (Lana Bonte) as well as dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held at Anderson Funeral Home on October 26 from 4 – 8 p.m. with funeral mass service at St. John Catholic Church on October 27 at 10:30 with visitation one hour before the service. Internment and luncheon to follow the service.

Flowers and memorial gifts are welcome but not necessary. If moved to make a donation in her honor, Mary steadfastly supported her church and animal welfare.