Kathleen J. Moe, age 78, died Tuesday October 17, 2023 at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City with hospice.

Kathy was born July 30, 1945 in Kenosha, WI. Kathy and her brother James were adopted early in life by Verne and Myrtie (Tittle) Tanner of Clayton, WI

Kathy grew up in Clayton and attended school in Amery, while in high school she met Leroy Moe who she later married after high school on January 9, 1965.

Together they ran a dairy farm in the Glenwood City area for 20 years and raised their children, Todd, Julie and Troy.

They later sold the farm and moved to Clayton, Kathy went to work for a nursing home, where she took a lot of pride in helping others.

After retiring they moved to Menomonie, WI.

Kathy loved visits from family and friends along with playing cards whenever she could. She also enjoyed crocheting her beautiful blankets just to give away to put a smile on someones face.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leroy, daughter Julie, grandson Eric and brother James.

Kathy is survived by sons Todd, Troy (Melissa), along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sisters in law Durene (Joe) Shafer and Sharon Metz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral in Glenwood City, WI on Friday, October 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment of cremains will be in the Glenwood Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023.