Helen “Midge” M. Hart

Helen (Yoder) Hart, age 92 of Knapp, WI. passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at MeadowBrook of Chetek.

She was born June 26, 1932 in Menomonie to Ira and Gladys (McClelland) Yoder. She lived in the Knapp area attending Knapp and Boyceville schools.

On April 11,1950, Helen married Raymond Hart in Boyceville, WI. In 1953 their son Steven was born. They farmed in Rock Falls, Wilson, and Rock Elm before purchasing their own farm near Knapp in 1958.

Helen worked in waitressing and food preparation for many years in Menomonie. She also worked at Fabri-Tek building computer cables, performed in home services for handicapped as a certified nurse for Dunn County and food service dietary at Memorial Hospital. Furthering education brought her to work as a physical therapy assistant at Myrtle Wirth Hospital. She also worked at the Menomonie American Lutheran Home kitchen in retirement.

Helen had a perfect work ethic never to have been known to be too sick to work any day in her working career. Early life experience farming with her parents, their family management of the pickle factory and her beginning work at her grandparents’ gas station cafe at Knapp seemed to shape her life.

Helen’s hobbies included dancing with husband Raymond while following her son Steven’s band, assisting at the Knapp farm, sewing, gardening, managing her son’s produce stands, going out to eat and rides in the country.

Life started changing after her husband passed in 2013 with onset memory issues. Her life was extended due to the vigilance of her neighbors who saved her from uncertain hazards. Special thanks to Kathy Kuhn, Ryan and Melissa Jones, Bill and Sherrie Maves and Jody and Carol Seaborn.

Helen’s life has been sustained by: Assisted Living at Comforts of Home, Mayo Menomonie with hip fracture surgery, Meadowbrook of Chetek, Mayo Hospice, relative visits, mailings and calls. Thank you all.

Helen is survived by her son Steven of Knapp, brother Wayne (Torleta) Yoder of Menomonie, step-sister Clarice (Darrel) Radle of Wheeler, aunt Annabelle McClelland of Marietta, GA. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and lifelong friends Virginia Anderson of Menomonie and Marie Rositzki of Woodville.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, parents, step-father Clarence Youngren, brothers James Yoder and Clayton Yoder, sisters Marlys Boettcher and Patsy Johnson and step-sister Jean Roach.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Teegarden Cemetery in the town of Lucas, Dunn County, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donate to further education of family, to children’s playgrounds, maintenance to shelters and parks, and to Teegarden Cemetery for restoration of markers.

