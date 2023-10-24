Douglas (Butch) Gundlach (78) died October 19, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born on July 29, 1945 to Earl and Leona (Hegeman) Gundlach.

He was known by many as Doug, Barney, Butch and Butchie. He was a son, a brother, a cousin, an uncle, a father, a grandfather, a friend to many and a husband to his loving wife Carol. He was always ready to lend a hand and help others, often accompanied by a quick witted joke and a hearty laugh and smile.

After growing up in Boyceville with his brothers (Ronald, Lewis, Norman) and twin sister (Darlene), he joined the Army and served for three years. He married Carol (Brunn) who he shared his life with in the Menomonie area for the last 55 years.

Doug spent his career in construction and as an independent drywall finisher. In his later years he enjoyed camping, sitting around the campfire, watching Westerns, playing dominoes, and tinkering in his shed with his dog.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son James (Susan); daughter Tina (Jim) Prechter; grandchildren Samuel, Daniel, Jacob, Rachel, Jake, Elliot, Trevor, and Garrett; Two brothers Norman, and Lewis (Barb); his twin sister Darlene (John) Marczak; and sister-in-law Fran Gundlach. He is further survived by many other friends and relatives.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at the Neighbors of Dunn County for their care and compassion.

He will be missed by all who knew him and remembered fondly by everyone he met.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Reverend John Wilman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Sherman Cemetery, in the town of Sherman, Dunn County, Wisconsin.

