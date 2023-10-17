Timothy “Tim” A. Keeley

Timothy “Tim” Allen Keeley, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at his home in Menomonie, WI.

He was born March 7, 1968 to Gerald and Marjorie (Bonte) Keeley. Tim grew up in the Glenwood City area and graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1986.

Tim has one son TJ Keeley with his first wife Kelly Schott. He married Kristina “Tina” Welch November 25, 2017 in Las Vegas. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and riding his side by side. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He would always give them rides on the lawn mower and side by side. Tim and his family enjoyed many trips to Cornell Lake where they camped in the summer months. He was a great dad, stepdad, husband, and friend, he will be missed by all.

Tim is survived by his parents, wife Tina; son TJ Keeley; stepchildren Dana Simonson and Lindsay Simonson; grandchildren Lucas, Levi, Beau, Jordan, Lexi, and Aria. He is further survived by his brothers Brad and Shawn, sister Robin, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com